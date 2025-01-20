Putin congratulates Trump ahead of his inauguration as 47th US President

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Donald Trump just before his swearing in as the 47th president of the US and expressed optimism about the potential for improved relations with the United States under his administration.

Speaking during a video call with members of Russia's Security Council just before Trump's inauguration, Putin said, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments. “We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the US president-elect on taking office.”

Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia's interests.

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in as the 47th president on Monday, taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump will act swiftly after the ceremony, with executive orders already prepared for his signature to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

(With inputs from AP)