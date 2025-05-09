PTI seeks Imran Khan's release from jail citing security threats amid tensions with India PTI has petitioned the Islamabad High Court for Imran Khan’s release, citing health risks, security threats, and national stability amid tensions with India.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a formal petition in the Islamabad High Court demanding the immediate release of its jailed founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing threats to his life and deteriorating health due to prolonged detention.

The petition was submitted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on behalf of the party, urging the court to release Khan, 72, on parole or probation. He is currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated since mid-2023 in connection with several legal cases.

According to a statement circulated by PTI via WhatsApp, the application emphasizes the “current war-like situation with India” as a key reason for seeking Khan’s release, arguing that his freedom is necessary to promote national unity and stability. The petition also raises concerns about a possible drone strike targeting the jail, adding to the urgency of the request.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, Gandapur described Imran Khan as a significant figure for the Muslim world and appealed for justice. He criticised what he termed as politically motivated charges against Khan, calling his detention a violation of constitutional rights.

“The Constitution allows for parole in situations where continued imprisonment poses health or security risks,” said Gandapur. “We fear for his well-being under these conditions and urge the judiciary to act promptly.”

The petition claims Khan has fully complied with prison regulations throughout his detention, and stresses that his ongoing incarceration has taken a toll on his health.

The Islamabad High Court has yet to announce a date for the hearing.

(PTI inputs)