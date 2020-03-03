Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus

Image Source : AP Pope Francis, who was being monitored for suspected Coronavirus exposure has tested negative for the deadly disease.

Pope Francis, who was being monitored for suspected Coronavirus exposure has tested negative for the deadly disease which has so far killed over 3,000 globally. Pope was reported to have fallen sick with mild viral and canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero has reported that 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader has tested negative for the virus.

Pope Francis was scheduled to take part with other Vatican officials for a week-long event that had to begun on Sunday (March 1) at a Church in Rome, however, the Roman Catholic leader cancelled his plans of attending the retreat instead said that he would witness it from his guest house.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge with the global death toll crossing 3,000 mark and over 90,000 confirmed cases.

Two fresh cases of COVID 19 in India

On Monday, two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in India. One in New Delhi and another in Telangana. The person who has been detected for Coronavirus in New Delhi had arrived from Italy and the Telangana person arrived from Dubai.

Meanwhile, two schools in Noida has been shut down after Coronavirus positive man hosted a party which was attended by five families and their children.

