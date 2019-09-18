Image Source : AP Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE amid tensions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the attacks on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities, the US State Department has said.

Pompeo will travel to the Saudi city of Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, on September 17-19, the US State Department said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

In Jeddah, the top US diplomat will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attacks on the Kingdom's oil facilities and "efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region", according to the statement.

In Abu Dhabi, Pompeo will talk with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE, to discuss regional and bilateral issues, the statement added.

