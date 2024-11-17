PM Modi gets unique welcome in Nigeria, presented with 'Key to the City' of Abuja | What does it mean?

Follow us on Image Source : X/MEAINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja by Nigerian Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the city of Abuja in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit. The Prime Minister arrived to an enthusiastic crowd that received him with a grand welcome. He was also welcomed by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Abuja airport. "Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi," Tinubu further said in his post.

Significance of 'Key of the City' of Abuja

Meanwhile, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, presented the Indian Prime Minister with the symbolic "Key of the City" of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on PM Modi by the people of Nigeria. In a gesture symbolising deep trust and respect, the Nigerian minister presented the ceremonial key to the Indian Prime Minister, underlining the strengthening ties between the two nations.

The act reflects Nigeria's goodwill and appreciation towards India and its Prime Minister. This symbolic gesture holds profound significance, likened to the act of entrusting a guest with the keys to one’s home -- an honour reserved for those held in the highest regard. The act also highlights the importance of fostering mutual respect and goodwill between the two countries, further solidifying their diplomatic relations.

PM Modi's visit to Nigeria

In a series of posts later, Modi shared more pictures of his welcome in Abuja. He said in one post, "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" PM Modi also said it would be an opportunity to "build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism". Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora was also buzzing with excitement upon the arrival of PM Modi. Several members of the diaspora were seen holding Indian flags and chanting -- 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with palpable excitement.

