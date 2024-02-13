PM Modi in UAE LIVE Updates: PM holds meeting with UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi in a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will be inaugurating the first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ in Abu Dhabi. During his visit, he will address the Indian diaspora filled with thousands of crowds besides meeting the top leadership of one of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs, in its special briefing on Monday, marked the visit as crucial amid the fact the Prime Minister will meet Abu Dhabi ruler Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) whom he met in December last year during his visit to Gujarat. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two sides are likely to ink several agreements to shore up cooperation in several key areas following a bilateral meeting with the UAE leader.