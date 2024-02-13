Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
  PM Modi in UAE LIVE Updates: PM holds meeting with UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi in UAE LIVE Updates: PM holds meeting with UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan

Ahlan Modi event: This is PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, located in Abu Dhabi, which holds immense significance for both nations and the global Hindu community.

Aveek Banerjee Written By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Abu Dhabi Updated on: February 13, 2024 17:04 IST
PM Modi in UAE, Ahlan Modi event, Zayed Al Nahyan
Image Source : ANI PM Modi in a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will be inaugurating the first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ in Abu Dhabi. During his visit, he will address the Indian diaspora filled with thousands of crowds besides meeting the top leadership of one of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs, in its special briefing on Monday, marked the visit as crucial amid the fact the Prime Minister will meet Abu Dhabi ruler Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) whom he met in December last year during his visit to Gujarat. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two sides are likely to ink several agreements to shore up cooperation in several key areas following a bilateral meeting with the UAE leader.

 

Live updates :PM Modi in UAE

  • Feb 13, 2024 5:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Whenever I come in UAE, I always feel I've come to meet my family: PM Modi

    During his meeting with the UAE President, PM Narendra Modi says, "I thank you for the warm welcome. Whenever I come here to meet you, I always feel I have come to meet my family. We've met 5 times in the last 7 months, it's very rare and reflects our close relationship..."

  • Feb 13, 2024 5:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Immensely grateful to 'my brother' for receiving me at Abu Dhabi: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for receiving him at the Abu Dhabi Airport on Tuesday. "I look forward to a productive visit which will further strength the friendship between India and UAE," he said on X.

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    India, UAE exchange MoUs in presence of PM Modi, Abu Dhabi ruler Zayed Al Nahyan

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    'Ahlan Modi' programme in UAE receives more than 65,000 registrations

    The 'Ahlan Modi' or 'Hello Modi' event, organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi ahead of PM Modi's arrival, has gathered unprecedented attention with over 65,000 registrations received, according to news agency ANI. The programme will feature cultural performances by over 800 participants.

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:56 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi's third visit to UAE in last eight months

    This is PM Narendra Modi's seventh visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2015 and third in the last eight months. Following his landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi, UAE President hold meeting in Abu Dhabi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Indian diaspora in UAE prepares to welcome PM Modi with 'Ghoomar'

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Indian diaspora in UAE prepares to welcome PM Modi with 'Padharo Mhare Des'

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Final preparations underway for 'Ahlan Modi' programme | WATCH

  • Feb 13, 2024 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, shares a hug with UAE President

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, share a hug. PM Modi was also accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

