PM Modi wraps up South Africa visit after attending G20 Summit, IBSA leaders summit | WATCH

Johannesburg:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Delhi on Sunday after concluding his three-day visit to South Africa's Johannesburg during which he attended the G20 Summit, addressed the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Japan's Sanae Takaichi and Canada's Mark Carney.

"The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet. My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India’s bilateral linkages with various nations. I’d like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit," posted PM Modi on X.

PM Modi cautions against AI misuse

During the third session at the G20 Summit on Sunday, PM Modi cautioned against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), emphasising that critical technologies should be human-centric. In his address, the prime minister also stressed that technologies should be 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source'.

"We must all ensure that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented. To do this, we must create a global compact on AI based on certain core principles, including effective human oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict restrictions on the use of AI in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities," he said.

PM Modi calls for UNSC reforms

At the IBSA leaders summit, PM Modi called for reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), asserting that they are not an option but a necessity now. He also said that the troika of India, Brazil and South Africa should send a clear message for changes to institutions of global governance.

"In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue," PM Modi said, while proposing establishing an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' to facilitate the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure like UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries.

PM Modi's bilateral meetings with world leaders

As part of his South Africa visit, PM Modi met several world leaders, including his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas. He also met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, with the two countries agreeing to increase their cooperation in defence and space sectors.

He also met his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi and discussed ways to "add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more." The prime minister also met Dick Schoof, the PM of The Netherlands, discussing cooperation in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy.