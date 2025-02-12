PM Modi visits Marseille with France's Macron, remembers Veer Savarkar’s 'courageous escape'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Marseille with French President Emmanuel Macron and paid tribute to the city's historical "significance" in India's freedom struggle. Upon arriving in Marseille, PM Modi recalled the "courageous escape" attempt of "Veer" Savarkar. He also thanked the French activists who supported Savarkar during his time of peril and opposed handing him over to the British.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

In another post, he said, "President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago. This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages. I will also pay homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in the First and Second World Wars."

Notably, the city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, as it was here that Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody, while he was being deported to India.

In 1910, Savarkar was arrested in London in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was taken by ship to India for trial, off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.

Tribute to fallen World War Indian soldiers, inauguration of Consulate

He was arrested by the British Police at Marseilles but the French government protested British action on French soil to the Hague International Court. This brought Veer Savarkar and other Indian freedom fighters to prominence throughout the world.

In Marseille, PM Modi and President Macron will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars. He will also inaugurate the Indian Consulate in the city.

PM Modi at CEOs Forum, AI Summit

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris. In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

Underlining the deep trust and shared values between India and France, the PM said, "India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit, the third AI Summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

(With ANI Inputs)