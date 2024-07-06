'A special honour': Austrian Chancellor welcomes PM Modi's upcoming visit to Vienna

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES PM Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday (July 6) stated that the Indian PM's historic visit, set to commence this week, is a special honor for Austria as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 41 years.

In a statement released on Saturday, Chancellor Nehammer while, emphasizing over the above mentioned point, highlighted that this historic visit by PM Modi also coincides with the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Austria.

He said, "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honor as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India."

Moreover, in his statement, the Austrian Chancellor also elaborated on the topic to be picked for deliberation during the bilateral meeting scheduled with the Indian PM later.

"We will have the opportunity to discuss further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, earlier, speaking of PM Modi's visit to Vienna, the Austrian Ambassador to India

Katharina Wieser said topics including upgrading bilateral partnerships to address challenges of the future, including . climate change, deepening sustainable economies and technology partnerships, implementing the Migration and Mobility Agreement, and exchanging views on global issues are likely to be discussed among the top leadership of India and Austria during PM Modi's visit scheduled there.

All you needto know about PM Modi's visit to Austria



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a day-long visit to Austria on July 9–10, 2024. Significantly, his visit to Austria is part of a two-nation tour and is set to arrive in Vienna after completing his visit to Russia.

He will be arriving in the Austrian capital, Vienna, on July 9, where he is set to call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. Further, PM Modi, during the visit, will also address business leaders from India and Austria, along with Chancellor Nehammer. PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community in Vienna.

