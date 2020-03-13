PM Modi urges SAARC co-operation to combat Coronavirus

Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Modi has urged SAARC countries to join hands in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged for South Asian Association for Region Cooperation (SAARC) to come together in the fight against the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic. Total coronavirus positive count in India now stands at 75. "Our planet battling coronavirus at various levels, governments and people trying their best to combat it," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"South Asia, home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy," PM Modi said.

"I would like to propose that leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

