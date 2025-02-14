PM Modi's MAGA, MIGA unity equation to create MEGA partnership as India-US vow to boost trade

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI President Donald Trump and PM Modi hold a news conference in the East Room of the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint briefing with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, introduced his vision of ‘Make India Great Again’ (MIGA), inspired by Trump’s well-known slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA). PM Modi described the synergy between the two as a “mega partnership for prosperity.”

“The people of America are well aware of President Trump’s motto ‘MAGA - Make America Great Again.’ The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it’s Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a ‘mega partnership for prosperity,’” PM Modi said.

Target: USD 500 billion trade target by 2030

On the occasion, PM Modi and President Trump set a serious target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the year 2030.

"Today, we have set a target to more than double our bilateral trade, reaching $500 billion by 2030. Our teams will work on finalizing a mutually beneficial trade agreement soon," PM Modi stated.

Joint development, joint production, and technology transfer would be highlighted by the two leaders in such important sectors as energy and defense.

Strengthening India's energy and defense capabilities

PM Modi spoke about the oil and gas dialogue with the US, as this relates to energy security for India and investment in energy infrastructure. He also elaborated on nuclear energy collaboration, particularly regarding small modular reactors.

"America plays a key role in India’s defense preparedness. In the coming days, new technology and equipment will enhance our capacity," he added.

Upcoming US-India trade agreement

PM Modi confirmed that an overall trade accord is being negotiated by the two countries to boost economic cooperation.

“We are pushing to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement in the coming days,” he said.

PM Modi meets Trump and Elon Musk in light of new US tariffs

PM Modi met with Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday. The meeting was held just hours after Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs on every nation, including India.

PM Modi's trip is also his first official trip to the States since Trump returned to the White House, making him the fourth world leader to meet with the President following his re-election.

The visit stands as a new chapter in India-US strategic partnerships with an emphasis on strengthening trade, energy security, and defense cooperation.

