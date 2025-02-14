Trump vows strong US-India cooperation against terrorism, confirms Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi points to President Donald Trump during a news conference in the East Room of the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to taking back its illegal citizens in the United States and underlined the necessity of breaking the worldwide network of human trafficking. Addressing a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump, PM Modi was sure that the US would cooperate with India in its efforts to end this menace.

India will take back verified illegal citizens

PM Modi said India had remained crystal clear in its approach to repatriation all along, making sure that only confirmed Indian nationals were brought back.

“Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly Indian citizens—if they live in the US illegally—India is ready to take them back,” he said.

He also underscored that most of these people are victims of human traffickers, who promised them false things.

Crackdown on human trafficking

PM Modi emphasised the necessity of a concerted effort by India and the US to dismantle human trafficking networks.

"These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and misled. We must dismantle this entire system of human trafficking. The US and India should work together to uproot this ecosystem and bring an end to this exploitation. We are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in this effort," he added.

His comments followed reports of the US recently deporting more than 100 Indian nationals on a military aircraft under dubious circumstances. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had previously raised the issue in Parliament, expressing concerns over the deportation process.

New Indian Consulates in Los Angeles and Boston

PM Modi lauded the Indian diaspora in the US for enhancing bilateral relations and announced the establishment of two new Indian consulates.

"The Indian community in the US is an important link in our relationship. To enhance people-to-people ties, we will soon open our consulates in Los Angeles and Boston. Additionally, we have invited US universities to establish offshore campuses in India," he stated.

US approves extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

PM Modi thanked President Trump for the clearance of extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused.

“India and America stand together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that decisive action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates from across the border. I am grateful to President Trump for deciding to extradite a criminal responsible for the 2008 attacks in India. The Indian judiciary will take appropriate action,” he said.

India and US bolster Indo-Pacific strategy, quad cooperation

Speaking about regional security, PM Modi reiterated the significance of the Quad alliance (India, US, Australia, and Japan) in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“India and America’s partnership strengthens democracy and democratic values. We will work together to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad will play a crucial role in this. India is set to host the upcoming Quad summit, where we will expand cooperation with partner countries,” PM Modi announced.

He also reiterated India's focus on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE, and US) framework to increase economic and trade infrastructure.

Trump: US dedicated to enhancing US-India relationship

President Trump reiterated the significance of US-India relations as a special connection between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

“It is an honor to welcome PM Modi to the White House. We spent a lot of time together, including during my visit to India five years ago. That was an incredible experience. Today, we are announcing a framework to further strengthen US-India relations,” Trump said.

Energy and trade deals announced

The US President also made some major announcements of energy and trade deals.

The US will emerge as a prime oil and natural gas supplier to India, with an aim to be its number one energy partner.

India is changing the laws to open up US nuclear technology, which will soon find its way in the Indian market at its peak level.

A new historic trade route will be opened, linking India, Israel, Italy, and the US through roads, railways, and undersea cables.

“We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in history, connecting our partners through infrastructure and commerce. This is a big development,” Trump added.

PM Modi invites Trump to India

Prior to finalising, PM Modi invited President Trump to come to India.

"The people of India still remember your 2020 visit fondly and hope to see you again. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I invite you to visit India," he said.

The two leaders' meeting reinforced the enhanced strategic cooperation between the two countries in security, trade, and global partnership.