Modi 3.0 begins: Key global events set to shape Indian diplomacy | Check list

As Narendra Modi takes the oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, India's diplomatic agenda is packed with significant global events that will shape geopolitics. India's participation will be pivotal with a focus on the 'Voice of the Global South' and the 'Vishwa Bandhu' approach.

BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, scheduled for June 10-11 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, will be India's first major diplomatic engagement. BRICS now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. India looks forward to participating under Russia's chairmanship.

G7 Summit 2024

From June 13 to 15, PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Italy. The G7, comprising Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU, will address global economic and political issues. Italy currently holds the G7 Presidency.

Swiss Peace Summit

Scheduled for June 15-16, the Swiss Peace Summit aims to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While India has been invited, its participation is yet to be confirmed. The summit will focus on Ukraine's 10-point peace plan, including port security, energy security, and the return of abducted children.

US NSA Jake Sullivan's India visit

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India to discuss US-India strategic priorities. This visit follows a congratulatory call from President Biden to PM Modi on his election victory.

SCO Summit in Kazakhstan

Later this year, the SCO Summit will take place under Kazakhstan's presidency. The SCO, which includes India, focuses on regional security and development. India actively participated in SCO meetings earlier this year.

Historic third term

PM Modi's third term marks a historic moment, with the BJP-led NDA winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi is now the second Indian leader, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to win three consecutive terms. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders from neighbouring countries, emphasizing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Conclusion

With a series of high-profile international engagements lined up, India's diplomatic efforts under PM Modi's third term are poised to influence global geopolitics significantly.

