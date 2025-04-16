China puts forth conditions to open talks with US amid escalating trade war, wants Trump to 'show respect' After the White House on Tuesday said in a fact sheet that China was now subjected to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States, Beijing on Wednesday responded, asking Washington to "stop threatening and blackmailing".

Amidst the escalating trade war between the US and China, Beijing seeks to see a number of steps from US President Donald Trump before both nations could initiate trade talks, Bloomberg reports. The report claims that China expects the US to show more respect towards Beijing, as it wants the Trump administration to "rein in disparaging remarks by members of his cabinet".

What are China's conditions to open talks?

Other notable conditions that China has put forth include "a more consistent US position" with a willingness to "address China's concerns" regarding American sanctions and Taiwan.

The report adds that China also expects the US to appoint a person for talks who can prepare a deal to be signed between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart.

White House issues fact sheet, imposes whopping tariffs on China

Moreover, the White House on Tuesday issued a fact sheet that said that President Trump signed an executive order initiating an investigation into the national security risks posed by US's reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products.

"China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions," the fact sheet added, without giving details.

China reacts to Trump's latest tariffs

The latest US tariffs drew a reaction from China as the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday asked Washington to "stop threatening and blackmailing".

MFA spokesman Lin Jian accused the US of starting the trade war, stressing that "China took necessary countermeasures to protect our rightful interests and international fairness and justice." Beijing asked Washington to quit using maximum pressure if it wants a negotiated solution.

The MFA spokesperson in a post on X said, "The US started the tariff war. China took necessary countermeasures to protect our rightful interests and international fairness and justice."

"If the US truly wants a negotiated solution, it should quit using maximum pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing China and seek dialogue based on equality, respect and mutual benefit," the spokesperson added.

Trump takes dig at China

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China "just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed aircraft."

Trump, through his post, seemed to be confirming reports that China has asked its airlines not to take deliveries of planes from American aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

In a post, he vowed to protect the US and its farmers in a trade war with its adversaries, such as China.

