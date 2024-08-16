PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, stresses on need for de-escalation of situation in West Asia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16) spoke to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the ongoing situation in the West Asia, the PMO said. PM Modi emphasised the need for "de-escalating the situation" and reiterated India's push for the release of hostages and continued humanitarian aid, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"PM Netanyahu conveyed his warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day. The two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia. PM Modi emphasizes the need for de-escalating the situation and reiterates India’s call for release of hostages, ceasefire and continued humanitarian aid," the PMO said.

More to follow...