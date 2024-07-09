PM Modi meets Russian Cultural Troupe in Moscow, appreciates their talent | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a photograph with the Russian Cultural Troupe in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the artists from the Russian Cultural Troupe on Wednesday. These artists showcased their talents during an event organised to welcome him during his address to the Indian community in Moscow, Russia. The video of PM Modi meeting with artists has also surfaced, showing the former interacting with performers. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi reportedly asked about the artists' career journeys and their practice routines. He congratulated them on their impressive performances and concluded the interaction by posing for a photograph with the troupe.

The Indian Prime Minister was also seen laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, ahead of his formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India to open two more consulates in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the opening of new consulates in Russia. He said that the Indian consulates will be opened in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. While addressing the Indian community in Moscow, PM Modi stated, "I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trade."

He further said that two years ago the first consignment was sent via the India-Russia 'North-South Transport corridor,' and "that is a remarkable achievement." "Now India and Russia are working to open the Chennai-Valdivostok Eastern corridor," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said in the 21st Century, India will play the role of 'Vishwa Bandhu' (Friend of the World).

Indian diaspora applauds PM Modi

Members of the Indian community carrying the tricolour applauded and cheered the Prime Minister with chants of "Modi Modi". The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi also described Russia as India's "all-weather friend" and hailed President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in strengthening the bilateral relationship over the past two decades. The Prime Minister's praise of Putin, during an address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow, came amid attempts by Western powers to isolate the Russian leader over the war in Ukraine.

India-Russia relations

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas, including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science & technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” India & Russia cooperate closely at several multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20, BRICS & SCO. Russia is the BRICS Chair for 2024. India’s Presidency of the G20 & SCO in 2023 afforded the opportunity for Officials and Ministers of both countries to meet on the sidelines of various events in India.

