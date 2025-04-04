PM Modi meets Nepal's PM Oli on sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, the discussions focused on enhancing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of development partnership, energy, people-to-people ties, and connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the 2025 BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Bangkok. The two leaders held productive talks, focused on strengthening the multifaceted bilateral relationship between India and Nepal.

In a tweet after the meeting, PM Modi expressed India’s commitment to its relationship with Nepal, stating, "Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bangkok. India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture, and digital technology." He also highlighted the positive outcomes from this year's BIMSTEC Summit, which addressed issues like disaster management and maritime transport.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted, historical, and civilizational ties between the two nations, with discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, development partnerships, people-to-people ties, and infrastructure connectivity.

Strengthening regional cooperation at BIMSTEC

The BIMSTEC Summit has become a key platform for countries in the Bay of Bengal region to collaborate on shared challenges and opportunities. The summit's focus areas, including disaster management and maritime transport, were also central topics in PM Modi’s discussions with PM Oli. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of regional collaboration for addressing common challenges, such as natural disasters and improving regional connectivity.

India-Nepal bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the friendship between India and Nepal is built on strong foundations, and that both countries should continue to explore ways to enhance cooperation across sectors. As part of India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its relationships in South Asia, the meeting with PM Oli reflected India’s commitment to fostering deeper ties with its neighbors.

PM Modi concluded that India looks forward to adding greater momentum to its bilateral relationship with Nepal, ensuring the continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors that will contribute to both countries’ prosperity and regional stability.