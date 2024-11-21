PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi during his historic visit to Guyana | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi during his historic visit to Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian head of state to visit Guyana in more than five decades on the last of a three-nation tour. During his two-day visit, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and addressed a special session of Parliament at Georgetown.

‘Democracy first, humanity first’ for global prosperity

In his speech, PM Modi offered the mantra “Democracy First, Humanity First” as the guiding principle of global development. He stressed, “The spirit of democracy teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone’s development. Humanity First guides our decision-making, ensuring outcomes that benefit all.”

A call for universal unity in space and seas

Modi stressed the need for unity in tackling global challenges and declared, “This is not a time for conflict. It is time to identify and eliminate the conditions that lead to it. Space and seas should be subjects of universal cooperation, not universal conflict.”

India-Guyana relations: Connections beyond borders

The Prime Minister celebrated India’s long-standing cultural ties with Guyana, describing it as a “mitti” (soil) bond nurtured for over 150 years and stressing India’s intention to see the island nations as “large ocean countries.” rather than “small countries”.

Global South and the new world order

PM Modi called for the awakening of the global south, urging its members to unite and forge a new global order. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to be a “Vishwa Bandhu” (world companion) and stressed its role as a first responder in times of global crisis.

A vision for peace and progress

Concluding his address, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance of non-expansionism, stating, “India has never moved forward with selfishness or an expansionist attitude. It has always stayed away from harbouring any intent of seizing resources.”

