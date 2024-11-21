'Democracy is in our DNA': PM Modi’s address at Guyana’s special Parliament session

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 21) addressed the Special Session of the Parliament of Guyana. Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi hailed the ties shared between the two countries and thanked Guyana for bestowing him with the highest honour just yesterday.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you, to every citizen of Guyana, for this honour. Thank you very much to all the citizens here. I dedicate this honour to every citizen of India," PM Modi said.

Significantly, during the address, PM Modi reiterated India's call to support global peace efforts. He mentioned, "This is not a time for conflict for the world; this is the time to identify the conditions that create conflict and remove them. Today there are so many challenges like terrorism, drugs, cybercrime... Only by fighting them will we be able to shape the future of our coming generations."



Further during the address, the PM also spoke about how India is fulfilling its duties towards the world as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. In his speech, the PM mentioned how India took a stand for the other countries in the face of calamity.

"Following on the spirit of democracy first, humanity first, today, India is fulfilling its duties towards the world as a Vishwa Bandhu. Democracy is in our DNA, in our vision, in our behavior," the PM said.

"Whenever a problem arises globally, India steps in as a first responder. During the chaos of COVID-19, every country was trying to save itself. At that juncture, India shared medicines and vaccines with more than 150 countries," he added.