PM Modi likely to visit Sri Lanka in April; connectivity, economic ties expected to be on agenda: Report

PM Modi Sri Lanka visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Sri Lanka in April, marking strong India-Sri Lanka ties, according to a report. The visit will be the first after the change of guards in Sri Lanka. PM Modi's visit will follow Sri Lankan President Aruna Dissanayake's December trip to Delhi. Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka thrice, in 2015, 2017, and 2019, as the PM.

During PM Modi's visit, the discussions between both countries are likely to cover connectivity and economic ties.

According to a report, a new ferry route between India's Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka's Talaimanner is being discussed. India and Sri Lanka are also likely to move forward on a multi product petroleum pipeline that links Nagapattinam to Trincomalee. The Indian Oil Corporation is a key player in this project.