PM Modi likely to visit Russia on May 9 to attend 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War: Report The Russian media has reported that PM Modi is likely to visit Russia to attend the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

PM Modi to visit Russia: The Russian media on Wednesday reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Russia on May 9 to attend the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Russian news agency TASS cited military sources to claim that there is a "high probability" of PM Modi's visit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said, TASS reported.

The report also claims that the participation of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces in the parade on Red Square is also being worked out. Notably, the Indian contingent will be required to arrive at least a month before the parade for rehearsals.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that many invited countries confirmed their participation in the upcoming events in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that foreign leaders from different countries, not only the CIS, will be invited to Moscow to participate in the celebration of May 9.

Last October, PM Modi paid a visit to Russia at Putin's invitation to attend the 16th BRICS Summit that Moscow was chairing.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to Russia gains significance as it comes while both Russia and Ukraine are engaged in talks towards ending the war.

India has remained committed to peace and advocates the cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. PM Modi, earlier in Putin's presence, stressed, "This is not the era of war," as he spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, while addressing the media with US President Donald Trump, PM Modi stated that India is not neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it is in favour of peace.

(With inputs from ANI)