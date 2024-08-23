PM Modi reiterated to Zelenskyy India's willingness to facilitate early return to peace in Ukraine: EAM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (August 23) briefed the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine where he met President Zelenskyy.

"Much of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was with regard to the war in Ukraine," Jaishankar said.

The EAM said that the Prime Minister sent out a message on the Russia-Ukraine war and said, "It is India's view that the two sides need to engage with each other to find a solution".

"PM Modi reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace. PM Modi called for practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will contribute towards peace. At various points of time, India had taken public positions cautioning against danger of escalation," he said.

During his meeting with the Ukrainian President, PM Modi also spoke to him about his recent visit to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin.

"In talks with Zelenskyy, PM Modi shared wide-spread sentiment in Global South about the repercussions of this conflict. PM Modi spoke also about his discussions recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow," Jaishankar said.

