PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago: 'Terrorism is enemy of humanity, all must deny it any shelter or space'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago and called terrorism as the enemy of humanity. He said the global community must stand united to deny it any shelter or space.

PM Modi says the Caribbean nation will be a priority for India

In his address to the Joint Assembly of Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, PM Modi also announced that the Caribbean nation will be a priority nation for India.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space," he said.

He thanked the people and the government of the Caribbean nation for standing with India in its fight against terrorism and said there are new challenges and the old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress.

PM Modi pushes for reforms of United Nations

"At the same time, the Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order," PM Modi said, pushing for long-pending reforms of the United Nations.

PM Modi said he was humbled to be the first Indian Prime Minister to speak to the people in the iconic Red House, referring to the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago.

"Friends, when I look at the golden words of the Speaker's chair 'From the people of India to the people of Trinidad and Tobago', I feel a deep sense of emotion that the chair is not just a piece of furniture, but a powerful symbol of the friendship between our two nations," he said.

Notably, the Speaker's Chair in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago was gifted by India in 1968. The ornate chair carries an inscription -- "From the People of India to the People of Trinidad and Tobago".

PM Modi conferred with highest order

Moreover, PM Modi, after being conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' (ORTT), the highest national honour of the country, described the award as a reflection of the "eternal and deep friendship" between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

In his acceptance speech at the President's House in Port of Spain, PM Modi stated that he accepted the honour on behalf of 140 crore Indians, emphasising the shared history and culture that underpin this relationship.

"This award reflects the eternal and deep friendship between our countries. I accept this honour as a collective pride on behalf of 140 crore people of India. To confer this award upon the first foreign leader reflects our deep relationship, which is based on common history and culture," the Prime Minister stated.

