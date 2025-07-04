PM Modi honoured with Trinidad & Tobago’s highest civilian award, says 'accept on behalf of Indians' | Video Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the award on Thursday, describing Prime Minister Modi’s visit as a powerful symbol of shared heritage and a moment of collective pride rooted in historical ties.

During his visit to the Caribbean nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national honour- “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago” on Friday (July 4). This marks the first time the award has been bestowed upon a foreign leader, recognising Modi’s global leadership, active engagement with the Indian diaspora, and humanitarian contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acceptance as collective pride of India: PM Modi

In his acceptance speech, PM Modi said, “I accept this honour as a collective pride on behalf of 140 crore Indians.” He lauded the deep-rooted friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago, calling the award a reflection of shared values, history, and cultural ties. Quoting Saint Thiruvalluvar, he noted, “Strong nations are built on strong armies, patriotic citizens, abundant resources, effective leadership, robust defence, and friendly countries that stand together. Trinidad and Tobago is one such friend to India.”

A historic 1st visit and diplomatic milestone

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Trinidad and Tobago, and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1999. His arrival follows the second leg of his five-nation tour, which earlier included Ghana, where he was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who described Modi’s visit as a celebration of shared heritage and historical ties. She praised his contributions on the world stage and called the award a symbol of mutual respect and admiration.

Legacy of the Award- Know more about it

The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is presented in gold and can be awarded to any individual, citizen or non-citizen, for exceptional service to the nation. It is limited to five recipients annually and can be awarded posthumously. Past awardees include luminaries like Nobel Laureates Derek Walcott and V.S. Naipaul, cricket legend Brian Lara, and former Presidents Ellis Clarke and George Maxwell Richards.

PM Modi highlights deep cultural bonds during historic visit to 'Trinidad and Tobago'

During the award ceremony in Port of Spain, PM Modi underscored the deep cultural and historical ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago. “Cultural ties between the two countries are visible at every step. President Kangaloo’s ancestors hail from the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar in Tamil Nadu,” he noted.

Quoting the revered Tamil philosopher-saint, Modi said, “Saint Thiruvalluvar once stated that strong nations must possess six qualities — a valiant army, patriotic citizens, abundant resources, good public representatives, strong defence, and loyal allies who always stand by them.” He went on to say, “Trinidad and Tobago embodies these virtues and stands as a true ally of India.”

The event was graced by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Cabinet members, Parliamentarians, and other distinguished dignitaries.

Calling Trinidad and Tobago not just a CARICOM partner but also a vital global ally, Modi emphasised, “Our cooperation holds significance for the entire Global South.” CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, is a political and economic union of 15 member states and five associate members in the region.

