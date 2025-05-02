'PM Modi has full support': US State Department amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam attack The US State Department has reiterated Trump administration's support to India amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives.

Washington:

The US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reiterated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has full support of Trump administration", adding that the US is in constant communication with the governments of India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Bruce also mentioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The India-Pakistan ties have witnessed a downward spiral in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 innocent lives.

'Monitoring closely': US State Dept on escalating India-Pakistan ties

"We are monitoring closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support," she said.

The State Department spokesperson added, "The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels."

'Pakistan should cooperate': JD Vance

Moreover, US Vice President JD Vance said that Pakistan should cooperate with its neighbour to make sure the terrorists operating in its territory are "hunted down".

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” Vance said during an interview with Fox News.

India vows strong retaliation

India has vowed strong retaliation to the terror attacks that rocked Pahalgam earlier this month. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's political leadership has allowed "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.