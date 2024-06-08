PM Modi guarantees stability not just in India but entire South Asia, says Pakistani-American businessman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with his letter of his appointment as Prime Minister by President Droupadi Murmu.

Washington: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take the helm of the Indian government for a record third term, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman in the United States lauded the newly chosen leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and congratulated India on the peaceful and successful conduct of the world’s largest elections. Sajid Tarar, praising PM Modi for bringing stability to India, said his re-election can improve relations with its arch-rival neighbour Pakistan.

“I have always said that Modi's leadership is necessary for India's future stability, preventing multiple parties from coming and destabilizing the constitution. Modi's leadership is a guarantee of India's stability and future of India,” Pakistani-American businessman Tarar told news agency PTI in an interview. He asserted that Pakistanis can hope for an improvement in the country's relationship with India.

Speaking further, Tarar said he expected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and added that it was "disappointing" that so far there has been no congratulatory message from him. “...Modi is not only good for India, but he is also good for Pakistan as well. The allegations against him that he is anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan is politically motivated,” he added.

How to resolve India-Pakistan ties?

The Pakistani-American businessman underscored Pakistan's political instability and economic crises, adding that Islamabad should move away from being "China's proxy" and improve its ties with New Delhi. Like India, Pakistan also needs strong leadership to handle political instability and economic issues and not a single PM has completed a full term, he said.

"Modi is a seasoned and experienced leader who has dealt with various international forums like BRICS and G20," he said, adding that Modi's continued leadership could help steer India towards greater economic and political stability, which would, in turn, have positive implications for regional stability.

Tarar further called for a pragmatic approach to resolving issues between India and Pakistan, including opening up trade channels. He said the exchange of commodities and cultures can heal misunderstandings and historical grievances. Tarar further said the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have silenced critics who doubted the robustness of India's democratic process.

PM Modi chosen as NDA leader, oath taking on Sunday

The Indian Prime Minister was unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA and will take oath on Sunday (June 9) to mark his third consecutive term as head of the government. Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. Several foreign leaders have been invited to the PM's oath-taking ceremony.

The leaders who will attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said special arrangements have also been made for the visit of foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Moreover, in addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for two days.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | PM-designate Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on June 9: List of world leaders who will attend