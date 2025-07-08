PM Modi gets rousing 144-horse welcome in Brasilia, Indian music marks the ceremony | Watch PM Modi received a grand 114-horse ceremonial welcome in Brazil, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to make a State Visit, aimed at deepening India-Brazil ties.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome on Tuesday at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Brazilian President, marking a historic moment as he became the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to undertake a State Visit to Brazil.

Upon arrival in the capital city of Brasília, PM Modi was welcomed with a majestic procession featuring 114 horses—an honor rarely extended and symbolic of Brazil’s deep appreciation of the visiting leader. The ceremony also included a performance of Indian classical music, reflecting a blend of cultural respect and diplomacy.

PM Modi is visiting Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, following the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, held from July 6 to 7. His visit marks a renewed push to deepen India-Brazil bilateral ties and enhance multilateral cooperation under the BRICS framework.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The ceremonial welcome was followed by bilateral engagements with President Lula and leaders from Bolivia and Uruguay. Discussions covered a wide array of areas including trade, digital payments, traditional medicine, and sustainable development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders emphasized expanding cooperation in Ayurveda, disaster preparedness, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology, and capacity building. These areas reflect a shared vision for inclusive development and technological collaboration between the two emerging economies.

A blend of traditions

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the unique cultural reception. In addition to the Indian classical music, Brazilian performers staged a traditional Samba Reggae presentation, showcasing Brazil’s cultural vibrancy and warmth toward the Indian delegation.

The Brazilian Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, received Prime Minister Modi at the airport on Monday evening, underscoring the importance of the visit in Brazil’s diplomatic agenda.

Historic visit

This marks the first time since 1968 that an Indian Prime Minister has undertaken a bilateral state visit to Brazil. PM Modi’s presence not only highlights the strengthening of India-Brazil relations but also reinforces India’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships across Latin America.

The visit is expected to pave the way for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the two democracies.