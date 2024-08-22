PM Modi departs for Ukraine after concluding successful two-day visit to Poland | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi departs for Ukraine after concluding his visit to Poland.

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his successful two-day state visit to Poland and departed for Ukraine via Train Force One on Thursday. As part of his visit, India and Poland elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and agreed to expand cooperation in multiple sectors.

PM Modi is embarking on another historic visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after establishing diplomatic ties in 1992. His visit comes at a crucial time as India's global policy faces a trial by fire due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.