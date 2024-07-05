PM Modi congratulates Starmer for UK election victory, lauds Rishi Sunak for 'admirable leadership'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi was last seen with his outgoing British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the G7 Summit

UK Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated British PM-elect Keir Starmer after he led the Labour Party to a historic victory in the UK elections. The Indian PM also lauded outgoing PM Rishi Sunak for his "admirable leadership" and active contribution to deepening India-UK ties.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed optimism towards positive and constructive collaboration in all areas between India and the UK. "I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," he said.

PM Modi also had words of praise for Sunak, under whom the Conservatives endured the worst drubbing in its two-century history. "Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," he said on X.

What happened in UK elections?

Keir Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the UK elections, ending 14 years of turbulent Conservative rule. With only two seats left to be counted, the Labour won a mammoth 412 seats, while the Conservatives could only secure 121 seats. Starmer will now succeed the Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the next British PM, amid a gigantic responsibility of recovering the flailing economy.

The Liberal Democrats also won 71 seats in the Parliament - the highest in the party's history. The far-right Reform UK won four seats as its leader Nigel Farage finally succeeded in winning a parliamentary seat on his eighth attempt.

Sunak conceded defeat shortly before Labour crossed the majority mark. "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory... Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future," he said.

It was a disappointing night for the Tories, as a record number of senior ministers, including a former Prime Minister, defence secretaries and a possible future leader, lost their parliamentary seats in a series of catastrophic defeats in the elections. Most shockingly, former PM Liz Truss, Sunak's predecessor, lost her South West Norfolk seat by a margin of only 600 seats.

Defence minister Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the lower house of parliament, were among ten cabinet ministers who lost their seats. Education minister Gillian Keegan, culture minister Lucy Frazer, science minister Michelle Donelan, and justice minister Alex Chalk also lost their seats as voters were left unhappy due to economic stagnation, political scandals and a crisis in public services.

Several lawmakers are expected to compete to replace Sunak, the party sources said, with the right-wing likely to promote two indian-origin former interior ministers known for a tough line on immigration - Priti Patel and Suella Braverman - as well as former trade minister Kemi Badenoch, named minister of the year by the website ConservativeHome in 2023 after she took a robust position on trans issues.

What Labour's victory means for India?

Starmer had pledged a 'reset' for the Labour Party’s relationship with the Indian community to pursue a “new strategic partnership", including an FTA with India if his party won a strong mandate. His approach towards India is reflected in Labour's 2024 election manifesto, which commits to seeking an enhanced partnership with cooperation in various areas like security, education and climate change.

“What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security,” he said.

The FTA talks began in January 2022 year with Diwali 2022 set as the initial deadline by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under Sunak-led Tory government, no new timelines were set but both sides were looking to get things signed off before a general election year in India and the UK in 2024. It remains to be seen how far will these talks progress if the opinion polls are correct and Labour comes to power this week.

(with inputs from agencies)

