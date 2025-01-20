PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump after he becomes 47th US President

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi and US President Donald Trump (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated 'friend' Donald Trump after he became the 47th US President. PM Modi's post on X comes moments after Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" his post on X read.

'Welcome home', Biden tells Trump at White House

Earlier, US President Joe Biden greeted his successor Donald Trump at the White House Monday morning with the message "welcome home" as his motorcade arrived at the official presidential residence.

Moments before reporters asked him what his message was, Biden replied, “Joy” and then paused a bit and said, “Hope”. “Welcome Home,” Biden greeted as Trump stepped out of the SUV in the North Portico of the White House. When Biden and the First Lady were waiting for the arrival of Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump, Biden was asked if he had written a letter to Trump. He replied, “Yes.

”When asked what he said, Biden replied, “That’s between Trump and me”. The two then went inside the White House for their traditional tea. Traditionally, the outgoing president leaves a letter for his successor.

Trump, 78, will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. He succeeds Biden, 82. Trump had lost the 2016 election to Biden. In the November 2020 elections, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, both in popular votes and electoral college numbers.

Moments earlier, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed their successor - J D Vance and his Indian-American spouse Usha Vance.

As the Vance couple stepped up for a handshake, Harris said, “Congratulations” to her successor. Vance is wearing a dark blue suit, overcoat, and red tie. Usha is wearing a light pink coat. Before the arrival of Vance, Harris was asked how she was feeling about this day, and she replied, “This is democracy in action.

” The two couples posed for photos and then walked inside the White House.

(With AP inputs)