PM Modi addresses Ghana's Parliament: 'I bring with me the goodwill of 1.4 billion Indians' | Video Addressing the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, PM Narendra Modi said, "I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy".

Accra (Ghana):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 3) addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. While addressing the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, PM said, "I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy".

"As a representative of the world's largest democracy, I bring with me goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians," said PM Modi at Ghana Parliament today. PM added, "Ghana is known as the land of Gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart."

Democracy is part of our fundamental values: PM Modi

"For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values," said PM Modi in his address to the Ghana Parliament. PM Modi said, "Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour...On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour."

Addressing the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, PM Modi added, "Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to our visionary and statesman and the beloved son of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He once said that the forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. His words continue to guide our shared journey."

Here are some key pointers from PM Modi's speech in Ghana-

We have decided to elevate our ties to a comprehensive partnership.

People of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South.

Changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance.

The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale.

The world order created after World War II is changing fast.

PM Modi receives Ghana's highest state honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the national honour of Ghana, Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by its President, John Dramani Mahama, in recognition of his "distinguished" statesmanship and influential global leadership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, the Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India. PM Modi also thanked the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture.