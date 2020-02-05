Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
  Plane skids off runway at Istanbul Airport; breaks into pieces

A plane on Wednesday skidded off the runway in Istanbul, causing damage to its fuselage. There were no immediate reports of any casualties

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 21:36 IST
A plane on Wednesday skidded off the runway in Istanbul, causing damage to its fuselage. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks. The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces.

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished. The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. NTV says the airport has been shut down.

More details awaited...

