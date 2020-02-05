Plane skids off runway at Istanbul Airport; breaks into pieces

Image Source : TWITTER Plane breaks into Pieces after skidding off runway at Istanbul's Airport

A plane on Wednesday skidded off the runway in Istanbul, causing damage to its fuselage. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks. The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces.

Arkadaşlar Sabiha Gökçen havalimanı yakinknda uçak düştü inşaallah ölü yoktur . pic.twitter.com/LrGYeIvHVR — Hasan Eraydın (@Hsn_Erydn) February 5, 2020

Az önce Sabiha Gökçen havalimanında Pegasus’un bir uçağı düştü 😢 pic.twitter.com/PZ0zYy3NKS — M.Y.A (@myatasever) February 5, 2020

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished. The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. NTV says the airport has been shut down.

