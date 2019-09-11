9/11 invasion has become America's longest war eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, here are the photos that captured 9/11 terror attacks and its aftermath:
- In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts that once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-cancelled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
- In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers in New York City. Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
- The terror attacks on September 11, 2001, were the deadliest attacks on US soil since the Pearl Harbor bombing that launched the US into World War II. The plane hijackings that struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field killed 2,977 people.The attacks started at 8:46 a.m., with American Flight 11 hitting the World Trade Center's North Tower.The attacks dramatically changed the US, and started the "War on Terror," which targeted the Al-Qaeda extremist group and its leader, Osama bin Laden.
- Smoke and debris erupt from the south tower of the World Trade Centre as it collapses following the terrorist attacks on the buildings on September 11, 2001. Picture: Jerry Torrens, File/APSource:AP
- When the trade center collapsed, firefighters making their way over the ruins of the World Trade Center through clouds of smoke at ground zero in New York.The tons of gray dust that fell on the city when the trade center collapsed, lead to many diseases like asthma and respiratory illness to vitamin deficiencies, strange rashes and cancer etc. (AP Photo/Stan Honda, Pool)
