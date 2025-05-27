Philippines opens visa-free entry for Indian tourists under new travel rules | Key details, documents required The Philippines has introduced two new visa-free travel options for Indian citizens, effective May 2025. Travellers can now stay in the country for up to 14 days without a visa for tourism, or up to 30 days if they hold valid visas or residency from countries like the US, UK, Japan, or Schengen.

New Delhi:

In a prominent move aimed at boosting tourism, the Philippines has introduced two new visa-free entry options for Indian nationals, effective May 2025. The announcement, made by the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, provides greater travel flexibility for Indian passport holders, particularly those seeking short leisure trips to the archipelago’s popular beaches and islands.

Two categories of visa-free access

1. 14-day visa-free entry for tourists: Indian travellers can now visit the Philippines for up to 14 days without a visa, strictly for tourism purposes. This facility is non-extendable and cannot be converted into any other visa type. Entry is permitted through major airports, seaports, and cruise terminals.

Eligibility criteria:

Purpose of travel must be tourism

Passport must be valid for at least six months beyond intended stay

Proof of accommodation and confirmed return or onward ticket required

Evidence of sufficient financial means

2. 30-day visa-free entry for AJACSSUK visa or residency holders: Indian citizens holding valid visas or permanent residency from any of the following countries — Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen nations, Singapore, or the United Kingdom — are now eligible for a visa-free stay of up to 30 days.

Applicable conditions:

Valid visa or PR from one of the AJACSSUK countries

Passport with a minimum six-month validity

Proof of onward or return travel

Clean immigration history in the Philippines

Non-extendable and applicable for tourism only

E-visa option still available for others

Those who do not meet the visa-free criteria can continue to apply for the 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa via the Philippines' official e-visa portal. This single-entry visa permits a stay of up to 30 days.

E-visa application requires:

Valid passport

Government-issued ID and recent passport photographs

Proof of accommodation

Return or onward ticket

Financial documents demonstrating the ability to cover expenses

The latest relaxations are expected to encourage more Indian travellers to explore the Philippines, especially amid rising regional travel demand.