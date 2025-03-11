Philippines' ex-President Duterte arrested for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his 'war on drugs' The ICC has said it would pursue an investigation of suspected crimes against humanity related to Duterte's role in overseeing a bloody "war on drugs" that killed thousands of Filipinos.

Former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on Tuesday at Manila’s international airport after an arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with his controversial "war on drugs" campaign. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings during his presidency.

The arrest came shortly after Duterte returned from a trip to Hong Kong, where speculation had mounted that he may attempt to evade justice. As he arrived at Manila International Airport, the 79-year-old former leader was detained by local authorities based on the ICC’s warrant. The Philippine government confirmed the arrest, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s office issuing a statement saying Duterte was taken into custody as ordered by the ICC. The ICC has announced it will investigate suspected crimes against humanity concerning Duterte's involvement in overseeing the deadly "war on drugs," which resulted in thousands of Filipino deaths.

The war on drugs, a policy that defined Duterte’s presidency from 2016 to 2022, has drawn widespread international criticism. Human rights organizations have accused Duterte of facilitating large-scale extrajudicial killings, claiming that thousands of suspected drug dealers and users were murdered under the guise of anti-drug operations. Duterte, however, has consistently defended his actions, asserting that the campaign was necessary to rid the country of drugs, and denied ordering the deaths of drug suspects.

The ICC's investigation focuses on the period from November 2011, when Duterte was mayor of Davao City, to March 2019, during his presidency. The court is investigating whether the killings constitute crimes against humanity. Duterte had previously withdrawn the Philippines from the ICC in 2019, seeking to block the investigation, but the court resumed its probe in 2023 after rejecting his administration’s objections.

Duterte’s arrest has drawn mixed reactions in the Philippines. Supporters see him as a populist hero who fought to protect the country from drugs, while critics view his actions as a brutal violation of human rights. International human rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch, have called the arrest "a critical step for accountability" in the country’s ongoing battle with impunity.

As Duterte’s legal challenges continue, it remains uncertain what the future holds for the former leader, whose actions have sparked both admiration and outrage on the global stage.

