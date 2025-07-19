Passenger fights with flight attendant, tries to open emergency exit midair on US plane The pilot of SkyWest Airlines Flight 3612 contacted the control tower at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids shortly after 6 pm on Thursday, reporting a disruptive passenger on board.

Detroit:

In a recent aviation incident, a Detroit bound US flight had to make an emergency landing in eastern Iowa after a passenger allegedly fought with a flight attendant and tried to open the emergency exit door midair, as per the pilot’s communication with air traffic controllers.

"He's in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit," the pilot said, according to audio captured by LiveATC.

Incident occurred shortly after take off

Police said the incident occurred shortly after the flight departed from Omaha, Nebraska, around 5:30 pm. The aircraft was diverted and landed safely at the Cedar Rapids airport, as confirmed by a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Upon landing, local authorities boarded the plane and arrested a 23-year-old man from Omaha, according to Cedar Rapids police. Later that evening, the flight continued to its destination in Detroit, as per a statement from SkyWest Airlines.

"SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority," the airline stated. SkyWest, a Utah-based regional carrier, operates flights for major airlines including United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines.