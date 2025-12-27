Passenger bus crashes into Ravine in Guatemala, 15 killed, 19 injured The incident took place between kilometers 172 and 174, where the passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge. Local fire department spokesperson Leandro Amado confirmed that the victims included 11 men, three women, and one minor.

New Delhi:

A tragic bus accident on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala has left at least 15 people dead and 19 others injured, according to local authorities. The crash occurred in the Solola Department, a region known for its hazardous road conditions and frequent fog, making visibility poor for drivers.

“Fifteen people have died in this tragic traffic accident,” Amado told the press. Emergency responders, including around 19 firefighters, rushed to the scene to assist the injured. The injured passengers were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.