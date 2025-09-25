Palestinian President Abbas seeks to disarm Hamas at UNGA, condemns October 7 attack on Israel Abbas made it clear that Hamas would not be part of Gaza’s future governance. He said Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and the militant group must hand over its weapons.

New York:

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday addressed the UN General Assembly via video after the United States reportedly blocked his visa, AP reported.

Addressing the gathering, Abbas rebuked the attack of militant movement Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. “We reject what Hamas did on October 7th in targeting Israeli civilians and taking them hostage. These actions do not represent the Palestinian people,” he said.

Abbas made it clear that Hamas would not be part of Gaza’s future governance. He said Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and the militant group must hand over its weapons.

“Hamas will have no role in governing. Hamas and other factions must hand over their weapons. We reaffirm that we do not want an armed state,” Abbas said.

145 nations vote in favour of resolution seeking Palestine’s participation at UNGA

In a significant move at the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a resolution to ensure the participation of the State of Palestine in its activities. The decision came during the Assembly’s 80th session, where an overwhelming majority of 145 countries voted in support, while only five nations, including the United States and Israel, opposed the resolution. Six countries chose to abstain.

India was among those that voted in favour of the measure.

The resolution voiced concern over the United States’ recent actions against Palestinian representatives. It criticised the US for denying and revoking visas, a step that has prevented Palestinian officials from attending UN meetings in person.

As a result of the resolution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was granted the opportunity to address the General Assembly’s General Debate. His speech was delivered through a pre-recorded video, which was played in the Assembly Hall. A Palestinian representative was present at the venue to formally introduce the address.