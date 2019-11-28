Pakistani Tik Tok star Hareem Shah's new video dancing with PML-N MPA kicks up controversy

Pakistan's controversial Tik Tok star Hareem Shah is making headlines yet again. Days after kicking up a controversy, Hareem Shah is seen grooving with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA in a fresh video. Hareem Shah is dancing with PML-N MPA from Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Ameen at a private hotel. A man believed to be Ameen Khan's friend is showering currency notes on Hareem Shah.

Days ago, Hareem Shah had invited criticism when she shot a video inside Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. She was seen roaming around the high-security office and even sitting down in the chair used by the foreign minister. Punjabi and Hindi songs were heard playing in the background of Hareem Shah's video. Hareem Shah has over a million fans on Tik Tok.

حریم شاہ کی ن لیگی ایم پی اے کے ساتھ رقص pic.twitter.com/9Nr2aIdONA — 𝑹𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒛 𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@Rameezkhan066) November 26, 2019

The social media star is no novice when it comes to meeting influential political leaders. She has been pictured with a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan. In a previous snap, Hareem Shah was seen posing with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.