Pakistani army attache publicly threatens Indian community members with 'throat slit' gesture in UK: Watch

London:

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, a senior official of the Pakistan Army was caught on camera making threatening gestures toward the protestors in London. The gesture came as members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday, condemning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Who is the Pakistani diplomat under question?

The Pakistani official under question is being identified as Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London. In videos that are doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen publicly threatening Indian community protestors with a "throat slit" gesture.

WATCH PAKISTANI DIPLOMAT'S 'THROAT SLIT' GESTURE HERE

Indian community members protest outside Pakistan embassy in London

On Friday, more than 500 British Hindus held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy over the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian community members were carrying Indian flags, banners, and placards as they expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanded justice for the victims. They also raised slogans, slamming Pakistan for sheltering terrorist groups, responsible for such attacks.

The Pakistani High Commission reportedly played loud music and made insensitive comments while people were in grief.

News agency ANI quotes the organiser of the protest as saying, "In a disturbing and shameful turn of events, officials within the Pakistan Embassy were seen playing loud celebratory music during the protest--a tone-deaf and disgraceful act that added deep insult to an already grievous injury."

The Indian community demanded that the UK government summon Pakistan's High Commissioner for an official explanation.

India-Pakistan ties plummet to new low

Following the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India and Pakistan have taken diplomatic measures and countermeasures. India decided to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, asked all Pakistani nationals to head back to their country, and designated the military advisors in the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi as persona non grata.

Pakistan countered by closing its airspace for all Indian airlines, blocking the Wagah border, suspending all trade with India and revisiting the Simla agreement.

