Pakistan: Unknown persons open fire at Polio vaccination camp, 4 policemen dead

Some unknown persons opened fire at a Polio vaccination camp in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident left at least four policemen dead and two injured.

The policemen were escorting a polio vaccination team when unknown assailants opened fire at them in Pakistan's KPK province.

The policemen were escorting a polio vaccination team when unknown assailants opened fire at them in Pakistan's KPK province.

The incident occurred in the Gul Iman area of Tank district when unknown gunmen ambushed the police mobile van during a door-to-door oral polio vaccination drive.

Two cops, who were injured in the firing, have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The police have launched a search operation in the area.

The firing between the police and the attackers continued for quite a long time, locals said.

