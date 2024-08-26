Pakistan: 23 killed as terrorists offloaded bus passengers, shot at them after checking their identities

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE FILE

In yet another terror attack in Pakistan, at least 23 people from Punjab have been killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after armed men offloaded passengers from trucks and buses and shot at them after checking their identities, Dawn reported, citing an official. The Pakistani media, quoted Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, who explained that armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses.

According to the senior police official, the dead were mostly identified as belonging to Punjab. The armed men also set fire to 10 vehicles, he said.

The Musakhel attack comes nearly four months after a similar incident targeting people from Punjab. In April, gunmen offloaded nine passengers from a bus near Noshki and shot them after checking their ID cards.

In October of the previous year, unidentified gunmen fatally shot six laborers from Punjab in Turbat, located in Balochistan’s Kech district. Police reported that these killings were targeted, as all victims came from various areas of southern Punjab, suggesting they were selected based on their ethnic background.

A comparable event occurred in 2015, when gunmen attacked a laborers’ camp near Turbat in a pre-dawn raid, killing 20 construction workers and injuring three others. The victims were from Sindh and Punjab.

