Pakistan's retired Air Marshal admits PAF lost AWACS aircraft in Operation Sindoor strikes on Bholari airbase

In a major revelation, a retired top official of the Pakistan Air Force has admitted the loss of a key airborne asset during India's precision strikes under "Operation Sindoor". In an interview, retired Air Marshal Masood Akhtar said that the Pakistan Air Force lost an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft during the missile attack carried out by India on the night of May 9–10.

According to Akhtar, the AWACS was taken down during a targeted Indian strike on the Bholari airbase, situated near Karachi. The airbase was one of 11 military installations hit as part of India's retaliatory operation. Indian defence sources had earlier claimed that the Bholari base suffered a direct hit, and this was further supported by high-resolution satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies. The visuals showed signs of huge structural damage consistent with a precision missile strike.

"The Indian armed forces fired four back-to-back Brahmos missiles…surface-to-surface or air-to-surface, I am not sure...the Pakistani pilots rushed to secure their aircraft, but the missiles kept on coming and, unfortunately, the fourth one hit the hangar at Bholari airbase, where one of our AWACS was standing. It was damaged and casualties were also reported…" Akhtar said during the interview.

Ex-Air Marshal's admission exposes Pakistan's lie yet again

This development is particularly embarrassing for the Pakistani military, which has consistently downplayed the extent of damage from Indian airstrikes, asserting that all key military installations remain secure. However, satellite imagery has contradicted these claims, revealing visible damage to at least four strategically important Pakistani airbases.

Notably, Pakistan's AWACS aircraft serve as a crucial component of its air defence system, offering advanced surveillance, early threat detection, and coordination of air operations over long ranges. These assets play a vital role in monitoring hostile movements, directing fighter aircraft, and maintaining command and control in real-time. The loss of such an aircraft has significantly hampered Pakistan’s ability to maintain aerial situational awareness and readiness, particularly during periods of elevated tensions with India.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

