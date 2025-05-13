Proof of India's strikes on Pakistan's Air bases: Before-after satellite images show extent of damage Operation Sindoor: India struck 11 Pakistani airbases, and the targets included communication buildings, runways, operation centres, radar sites, aircraft hangars and shelters.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted eleven airbases in Pakistan, destroying the Pakistan Air Force's crucial facilities, including hangars, buildings, and runways. Satellite company Maxar has accessed the latest high-quality images, which show the extent of damage inflicted upon Pakistani airbases due to Indian strikes.

Shahbaz Air Base, Jacobabad

The Pakistan Air Force base Shahbaz is located in the town of Jacobabad in the northern part of Sindh Province. In the following pictures that represent before and after impact, the damage inflicted can be clearly seen.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Shahbaz Air Base, Jacobabad (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

Bholari Air Base

The Bholari airbase, which is known for housing Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Fighting Falcon, also came under India's targets. The destruction following India's strikes is palpable below.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Bholari Air Base (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

Mushaf Air Base, Sargodha

The Pakistan Air Force Base Mushaf, Sargodha, is located in Pakistan's Punjab. The damage on the runway can be seen by comparing the before and after impact scenarios.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Mushaf Air Base, Sargodha (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

Sukkur Air Base, Sindh

The Sukkur airbase, located in Pakistan's Sindh Province, was also under attack by the Indian Armed Forces. It is a strategic air base for Pakistan, which lies towards the west of the international border adjoining Rajasthan.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Sukkur Air Base, Sindh (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

Noor Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi

Last, but not the least, Pakistan's crown jewel, the Noor Khan airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, came under severe attack by India. It is located just 10 km from Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The before and after pictures clearly delineate the impact of Indian strikes.

(Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)Noor Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi (Left: Before Indian Strikes | Right: After Impact of Indian Strikes)

Earlier, while addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti stated that specific targets in airfields of Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Nur Khan in Chaklala, Sukkur, Bholari, and Jacobabad sustained significant damage during those attacks.

The targets included communication buildings, runways, operation centres, radar sites, aircraft hangars and shelters. Air Marshal AK Bharti emphasised the country's military capabilities, stating that India can target every system at Pakistan's bases.

When asked about the casualties from Pakistan's side, the Air Marshal said, "Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags."

