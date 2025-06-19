Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase, hit during operation Sindoor, closed till July 4 Earlier, a close-up video released by the Indian Armed Forces showed that a massive crater was created on the runway of Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase as the Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan.

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Thursday issued a NOTAM for the Rahim Yar Khan airbase till July 4, which was hit in India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor. This air base is in the Punjab province of Pakistan and is located 200 km south of Bahawalpur. As per the new NOTAM that has replaced the previous notice, now the runway will not be available for operation till 4 July.

Earlier, a close-up video released by the Indian Armed Forces showed that a massive crater was created on the runway of Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase as the Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

OSINT expert Damien Saymon shared the update on X and said, "Pakistan once again issues a NOTAM for Rahim Yar Khan, the runway struck by India in May 2025 now remains offline estimated till 04 July 2025."

What PM Modi said on Rahim Yar Khan airbase

Last month, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, mounted an attack on Pakistan while reminding that its Rahim Yar Khan airbase is still not operational after being hit by Indian missiles during counter-airstrikes.

"Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is still in ICU, not sure when it will reopen," PM Modi had said.

Know all about Rahim Yar Khan airbase

Considered as one of the Pakistan's strategic airbases, Rahim Yar Khan is located within the international airport of the same name in Punjab province. The air base had suffered massive damage during the Operation Sindoor, inflicting a major blow to Islamabad's military.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority latest reportedly declared that the sole runway would be non-operational for a week. Then, one formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued on the evening of May 10, cited the closure from 4:00 pm Pakistan time (4:30 pm IST) on May 10 until at least 4:59 am Pakistan time (5:29 am IST) on May 18. Now, the closure has now been extended till July 4.