Pakistan's democracy on the brink: Will Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal trigger another military coup? In Pakistan's 78-year history, Asim Munir is only the second person to become a Field Marshal. Before him, Ayub Khan, who seized power by overthrowing the government, had awarded himself the rank of Field Marshal in 1959.

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s decision to promote Army Chief General Asim Munir to Field Marshal — even after the humiliating blow dealt by India in Operation Sindoor — is not just tone-deaf, it’s a blatant mockery of democratic norms. Instead of holding the military accountable for its failures, the civilian leadership led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chosen to reward incompetence with unchecked power. The development has fueled speculation among experts about a rising tilt toward military dominance in the country. Analysts believe that following the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani military appears to be tightening its grip on the government.

In a move echoing Pakistan's authoritarian past, Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, effectively placing him above the country's judiciary and political framework. Becoming a Field Marshal in Pakistan doesn't just mean an honorary promotion — it means being legally untouchable. No court in Pakistan can prosecute a Field Marshal.

Munir now joins a very exclusive list — he is only the second man in the country's 78-year history to hold this title. The first was Ayub Khan, who seized power in a 1958 military coup and then conferred the title upon himself the following year. Unlike Ayub Khan, General Munir took a different path. He got the elected government to legitimise his promotion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not only approved the decision but also publicly announced it -- raising serious questions about the power dynamics between the military and the elected leadership. This development has also triggered shockwaves across Pakistan, with critics calling it a "civilian-backed coup."

A lifetime of power with five stars

The Field Marshal title comes with a lifetime guarantee. Once awarded, the rank cannot be revoked, not even by the Prime Minister. Unlike an Army Chief, who can technically be removed by civilian leadership, a Field Marshal answers to no one. It is the pinnacle of military power — and Munir now wears it with a fifth star on his uniform, a visual badge of this unchallengeable authority.

By tradition, Field Marshal status is reserved for exceptional wartime leadership. But in Pakistan, as observers have noted time and again — "anything is possible." Despite the embarrassing setbacks suffered by the Pakistani armed forces during India's recently launched Operation Sindoor, Munir went ahead and adorned himself with the fifth star, officially assuming the rank of Field Marshal. Critics have condemned the move as blatant self-promotion, especially at a time of military humiliation.

A promotion built on propaganda

Over the past ten days, the Pakistani military has run an aggressive media campaign, claiming that Asim Munir successfully foiled an Indian offensive under Operation Sindoor and inflicted heavy losses on India. However, defence analysts have dismissed these claims as unfounded propaganda. Many political observers now believe that Munir engineered his own promotion, with PM Sharif acting as little more than a rubber stamp.

Not stepping down as Army chief either

Adding to the controversy, Munir is not planning to relinquish his current post as Army Chief. Pakistani journalist Waqar Malik reported that Munir will likely continue as the de facto military head, retaining all operational powers even while holding the symbolic Field Marshal rank. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has already extended the term of the Army Chief from three to five years, virtually ensuring Munir stays in power until 2027. His current term was scheduled to end on November 29, 2025. But now, with this new development and likely extension, Munir could dominate Pakistan's political and military landscape for years.

Imran Khan's camp furious

It is to be noted here that the move hasn't gone without backlash. Leaders of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have sharply criticised the decision. Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, even took a jibe, saying, "Instead of making Asim Munir a Field Marshal, Shehbaz Sharif should have just declared him the Baadshah (Emperor) of Pakistan.”

