Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal, highest military rank in country

Islamabad:

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has promoted Army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal which is the highest military title in Pakistan. Munir is now the second person in the country’s history to receive this honor, following former military ruler Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

With the promotion, General Munir will don Islamabad's five-star insignia associated with the rank. This elevation, approved by Pakistan’s federal cabinet, is seen as both symbolic and strategic, underscoring Munir’s growing authority since taking charge of the Pakistan Army in November 2022.

The development comes at a time of political uncertainty and security challenges in the country, including ongoing military operations in volatile regions and the army’s continued influence in national affairs.

In addition to the promotion of Army hief General Asim Munir, the Pakistani government has extended the tenure of Air chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu. According to the cabinet’s decision, Sidhu will remain in his position beyond his originally scheduled retirement date.

This extension comes as the Pakistani armed forces continue to play a crucial role in maintaining internal stability and managing regional security challenges, particularly along the tense Afghan border and amid rising political unrest within the country.

Analysts view the latest decisions as part of a broader government strategy to ensure continuity in military leadership during a period of evolving geopolitical and domestic challenges.