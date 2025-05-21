How was Pakistan's Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal rank despite humiliating defeat in Operation Sindoor? Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict. With this promotion, General Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Islamabad:

In a move that is viewed as an attempt to mask the recent military and strategic failures, the Pakistani government on Tuesday promoted Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal rank. The Pakistan government cited his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the conflict with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq, as grounds for the honour, Dawn reported.

Asim Munir became second army officer to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict. With this promotion, General Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

In a statement after the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos."

Prime Minister Sharif reportedly consulted President Asif Ali Zardari before the promotion, and the cabinet also decided to extend the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zahar Ahmed Babar Sidhu. The PMO announced that military personnel, martyrs, veterans, and even civilians involved in the recent conflict would be awarded state honours -- further cementing what appears to be a carefully crafted narrative of national triumph.

Why was Asim Munir got promotion despite defeat?

The promotion in Pakistan Army is seen as a strategic move to protect Munir from internal challenges within Pakistan’s military. Traditionally speaking, the rank of Field Marshal is awarded after a military victory, but this time it appears to serve a political purpose.

Defence experts believe that the promotion was given to Munir to mask that humiliating defeat in Operation Sindoor.

History of Field Marshalls in Pakistan: Check details

Prior to him, Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal. Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assumption of the presidency in 1958.

A year later, in 1959, Khan awarded himself the Field Marshal rank, citing "persistent requests" from Pakistani civil society members, just before his scheduled retirement from the army.

Khan promoted himself to Field Marshal after seizing power. As President, he used his authority to issue a proclamation promoting himself.

Asim Munir's elevation signals who truly calls the shots in Pakistan

Munir's elevation also signals who truly calls the shots in Pakistan. The government approved a promotion that further cements the army chief's dominance over the country's civilian leadership.

Notably, even General Pervez Musharraf, despite holding absolute power for years, never assumed the title. The position of field marshal is symbolic but permanent, with no retirement, and held until death.

The promotion comes just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor, a high-impact counter-terror operation in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The operation exposed Pakistan's inability to shield its territory and airspace from precise Indian strikes, which destroyed critical infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Despite this, Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership is now projecting the outcome as a "historic victory."