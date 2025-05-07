Pakistan reacts to India's strikes on terror camps, says will retaliate at 'time, place of own choosing' Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

New Delhi: Pakistan has reacted to Indian Army's strikes on terror infrastrcuture inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air. All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered," reports Pakistan's Dawn News.