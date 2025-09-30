Six killed, 19 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, while security forces cordoned off the area. Personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) are also present at the site.

At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a powerful explosion hit Pakistan's Quetta on Tuesday, according to media reports. The explosion took place on Zarghoon Road in Quetta, was followed by heavy gunfire, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in hospitals across the city.

According to the police, said the blast was so strong that windows and doors of nearby buildings were shattered. Quoting the police, it said that six people were killed in the blast while at least 19 others were injured.

According to police, the explosion near Zarghoon Road was so powerful that windows and doors of nearby buildings were shattered. Police and rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. Security forces have cordoned off the area. Personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) are also present at the site.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar has declared a citywide emergency in all hospitals, directing consultants, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and paramedical staff to report for duty immediately.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Footage from the scene shows massive plumes of smoke rising from a significant distance.

Suicide bombing likely

Pakistani media reports suggest that the Quetta blast was a suicide attack. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a massive plume of smoke rising from a distance following the explosion.

It is worth noting that on September 4, a bomb blast during a political rally in Quetta killed 15 people and injured more than 30.

